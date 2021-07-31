Statia Government holds Info Session on Airport Boulevard Construction













A view of those present during the meeting. Photo: Government of St. Eustatius.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The Directorate of Economy, Infrastructure and Nature (ENI) has held an information session on Wednesday on the pans for the Airport Boulevard.

The 3D presentation held was intended for local contractors to provide information on the construction of phase 1 of the Airport Boulevard.

This first phase will consist, among others, of the reconstruction of the roads, the construction of a round about, parking areas and an area in front of the airport for drop-off and pick-up of passengers.

Information package

The next step is that the contractors will receive a complete package of specifications and drawings to be able to prepare a quotation. A site visit and an additional information session will also be held by then.