Statia Government migrates to Office 365

Acting Government Commissioner Claudia Toet with the team responsible for the transition. Photo: Statia Government.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Almost all units within the Public Entity St. Eustatius have transferred to a digital working network, based on Microsoft 365.

This new setup consist of a secured network with a firewall and a secure wireless internet connection. Almost 80 percent of the 170 employees received a new laptop or desktop, new desk screens and most of the civil servants participated in a training to get acquainted to their new system. The trainers were Maarten Galjouw and Rob Beakinga.

The Census Office, the Public Health Department and Harbour will be the next units to be transferred to the new network.

The Public Entity St. Eustatius is the only Public Entity within the Dutch Caribbean (Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Saba, Curacao, Aruba, St. Maarten) that is now operational in Microsoft Cloud.