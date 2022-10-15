Statia Government signs contracts with caterers for school breakfast

ORANJESTAD- The local government signed contracts this with three caterers to provide a healthy breakfast for children.

The breakfast programme started in 2020 to ensure that vulnerable children start the school day with a good meal. Fruits are included at least once per week. The children are identified by the schools.

The funding for the breakfast programme is provided by the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports as part of the Sport and Prevention programme. The local government also contributes.

Caterers will rotate every quarter. In the pictures, the representatives of Utopia Catering, Fingers Catering and Mapima’s Hot Sprott with Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Island Commissioner Glenville Schmidt.

Companies

A contract was signed with Berlushyne van Putten from Eutopia Experience, Dorinda Smith Sprott from Mapima’s Hott Spott Caterer and Glenda Courtar from Caterer Fingers.