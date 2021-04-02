Statia Government to Continue Removal of Roaming Animals













Cow in front of FDR Airport terminal building on St. Eustatius. Photo: Government of Statia

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The Government of St. Eustatius will continue to address the issue of roaming animals on the island.

In an ad, Government warns that as of April 6th the removal by the Directorate of Economy, Nature and Infrastructure of roaming animals in the urban areas of the island will be resumed.







The focus is mainly on large roaming animals, such as cows and pigs. The removal, according to Government, will be done in cooperation with the owners of the animals.

Problem

The issue of (large) roaming animals is a long lasting issue on St. Eustatius. According to estimates based on executed studies, suggest there might be a as much as 12,000 roaming animals on the island; more than four times the number of inhabitants. The roaming and grazing animals are a nuisance to residents and contribute in a negative sense to the issue of erosion on the island.