Statia Health Care Steering Committee Hosts Successful Seminar

ORANJESTAD- The Statia Health Care Steering Committee recently organized a two-day seminar on October 30th and 31st, addressing critical health issues and the future of healthcare on the island.

The event gathered a diverse group of stakeholders, including healthcare professionals from Statia and the Netherlands.

The “Strong in Care” seminar facilitated dynamic and animated discussions, resulting in the development of three concrete plans: a Vision on Care, Elderly Care, and a new Health Care Centre.

Solutions

Commissioner for Health, Reuben Merkman, welcomed the healthcare professionals and underscored the importance of delivering top-quality healthcare on the island. He encouraged the gathered experts to formulate sustainable healthcare solutions within a defined timeframe, with a focus on serving the Statian population.