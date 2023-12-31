Statia Housing Foundation has launched new website

31 december 2023 15:23 pm

ORANJESTAD- The Statia Housing Foundation (SHF) has launched a new website. The website has various functionalities for (potential) tenants to interact with the foundation. 

Apart from providing information about the core tasks of the Foundation, visitors of the website www.statiahf.com will also be able to find information about the Foundation itself, was well as matters which regulate their Corporate Governance. 

SHF says they encourage residents to pay them a visit online and be informed about developments at SHF and the primary services. 

