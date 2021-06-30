Statia in awe over New GVP School Design

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- In Statia reactions to the potential new design for the Gwendoline van Putten (GVP) secondary school have been quite positive.
For years the need to upgrade current school buildings has been high on the agenda. The new design shows a much bigger, more modern building with ample facilities. The school, so far, had an important input in the design, bringing to attention their most pressing wishes. The design phase has taken about two years.
Soon the local contractors will be able to bid for the realization of the project. If all goes according to plan, construction could begin in the final quarter of 2021. The realization of the new and improved school will be the biggest infrastructural project after the construction of the new airport terminal and tower.
