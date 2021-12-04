Statia introduces reusable shopping bags  













Every household will receive one free reusable bag. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD- The Public Entity Sint-Eustatius has introduced tailor made reusable shopping bags. Each household will receive one sample bag for personal use. Distribution of the bags started last Monday, November 29th and will last a week.

The introduction of the reusable shopping bags is part of the process to stimulate, facilitate and support the plastic ban.

The waste ordinance for the banning of single use plastic materials and single use shopping bags has been in effect since April 1st, 2021. The main goal for implementing the ban is to reduce the amount of waste generated on the island and to create a cleaner environment for inhabitants and visitors.

Stakeholders were given a length grace period of two months to use-up their stock of single used products and a period of six months to use-up all single use shopping bags. This period elapsed on October 1st and by that date all remaining banned items should have been destroyed.

Banned

The list of products that are banned are single use shopping bags, plastic straws, plastic stirrers, plastic utensils, plastic plates, plastic cups, plastic soup bowls, plastic cotton swabs, plastic balloon confetti. Styrofoam food containers and cups are also prohibited. The Public Entity urges all residents to take their responsibility and “Keep Statia Clean”.