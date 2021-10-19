Statia introduces shelter for Domestic Violence and Child Abuse victims

- 38Shares
ORANJESTAD- The Public Entity St. Eustatius and the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports (VWS) signed a 3-5 months contract with Pauline Andriessen to assist with the setup of a shelter for victims of domestic violence and child abuse in Statia.
Government Commissioner Alida Francis last week signed the agreement with Pauline Andriessen. Andriessen is the initiator and director of Het Samenhuis in Zuidlaren in The Netherlands, where more than 60 persons work with children, parents and caretakers. She has therefor many years of gained knowledge and experience in the areas of domestic violence and child abuse.
Permits
Permits, policies, safety measures to secure the building and regulations for the work environment will be put in place before the shelter opens. The clients will be introduced to the daily routine, and will get an explanation on the treatment they will undergo to be able to deal with different situations. Both the victims and the perpetrators will get support from the shelter.
