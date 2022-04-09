Statia Island Council adopts motion for independent investigation into local Healthcare

Councilman van Putten during his introductory comments in Thursday’s Council meeting

ORANJESTAD- Statia’s Island Council on Thursday unanimously adopted a motion calling for an independent investigation into the Health Care on the island, and also -among others- the functioning of the Queen Beatrix Medical Centre.

The call for an investigation into the healthcare situation on the island is of course triggered by the tragic death of a relatively young patient on the island, in what seems like something that could have been avoided.

However, criticism on the whole health care system and Key players therein, is certainly not new on St. Eustatius.

Independent

The motion demands, first of all, what is called ‘an in-depth and independent investigation into the potential refusal of medical care to patients at QBMC and ZVK based on administrative requirements, in general and in the specific aforementioned case’.

In the second place, the motion calls for an assessment to see if any laws have been or are being broken in providing care to a patient in acute need for (emergency) care irrespective of administrative, financial, or other considerations.

Thirdly, the motion calls for an investigation whether the medivac helicopter initially delayed service to the subject patient and on whose orders, or lack thereof, this decision was made.

ZVK

The motion however calls for a broader investigation of Key players in the whole healthcare system. In the first place, the motion calls for an investigation and overhaul of the functioning of the health insurance office ZVK now part of ZJCN. The motion also calls for an investigation into the need to establish a full-fledged office of ZVK on Sint Eustatius.

Finally, the motion calls for an investigation into the functioning of the Queen Beatrix Medical Center.

Unity

All five members of the Island Council voted in favor of the motion, which was prepared by Councilman Clyde van Putten. Koos Sneek, of CDA Statia, wanted the motion to sound a bit less political, before he was willing to sign it. Each of the Council members shared some personal experiences they have had with the health care system on the island.