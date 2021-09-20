Statia Joins Training & Inspiration Week in the Netherlands













Oranjestad- Over 40 professionals from St. Eustatius, Saba and Bonaire will be in the Netherlands from September 19th until September 25th, 2021, to attend a training on community sports and youth work. The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) invited representatives of the three islands to come together to share their ideas and knowledge. The participants will also get new insights on how to improve efforts in these areas in the coming years.

Program

The Ministry of VWS has put together an inspiring program. Hogeschool Arnhem – Nijmegen will be working along with Sport and Exercise Consultancy NMC Bright. Theory and practice are continuously alternated. It’s a complete program filled with a variety of training sessions, visits to different organizations and sports facilities. There will also be a two-day training on community sports coaching in the mid-week. The location will be held by the National Top Sports Center in Arnhem.

On Friday 24th September 2021, the program will be focused on the youth work for the Statian participants. During this day they will go more in-depth through work visits and sessions on how to reach out to teenagers and how to empower them.

The aim of the training week is to inspire and provide the 3 islands with the necessary tools needed. Various activities are organized including sessions, training, working visits, events and recreational events. This is within the framework of the Caribbean Sports and prevention agreement.