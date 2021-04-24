Statia Kadaster launches new website













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Kadaster St. Eustatius has launched its new website. The website offers practical and valuable information about the function of Kadaster on St. Eustatius.

Kadaster St. Eustatius is a land registry and mapping organization which collects and registers administrative and spatial data on property including the rights involved. By doing so, Kadaster protects legal certainty. The organization is also responsible for national mapping. Furthermore, kadaster is an advisory body for land-use issues and national spatial data infrastructures.







Kadaster registers who has which rights to all properties (lots and buildings) in St. Eustatius. All data that Kadaster registers is available to everyone.

Sale

As soon as a sale has been concluded, it is recorded in a preliminary purchase contract. Registering a preliminary purchase contract with Kadaster is not mandatory, but recommended. It gives the buyer a stronger position. For example if a claim is made because the seller has debts, the buyer can prove that he or she has bought the house. The civil-law notary can register the preliminary purchase contract for the buyer.

By registering the final deed of sale with Kadaster, the buyer formally becomes the owner of the property. Registration takes place through a civil-law notary.

Accurate

The provision of accurate and trustworthy information is a key task of Kadaster. The information from the registrations and national facilities comes in various shapes and forms, such as: data files, formal documents or maps, and Measurement Certificates. Clients are able to acquire them through personal contact or by phone. In phase two of the digitalization project, it will also be available online via the new website.

It is Kadasters main goal to serve the community of Statia in achieving excellence in the collection and the administration. In addition the organization provides high level legal certainty in the information provided.

The new website of Kadaster is www.kadastersinteustatius.org.