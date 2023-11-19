19 november 2023 15:34 pm

BES Reporter

Statia package signed with State Secretary Van Huffelen

Government Commissioner Alida Francis and State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen sign the agreement, while the two Commissioners look on. Photo: GIS

ORANJESTAD- Just as is the case with Saba, St. Eustatius will get its own package with a special agreement. The Statia Package was signed on Friday by Government Commissioner Alida Francis on behalf of St. Eustatius and Van Huffelen on behalf of the Dutch Government. 

The agreement outlines a series of measures aimed at improving living standards for residents on the island, as well as ‘key priorities’ for the coming year. Details about the newly signed agreement were however not yet communicated. 

In the coming week, Government Commissioner Alida Francis will provide the details of the agreement to the community. 

