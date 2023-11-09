9 november 2023 12:17 pm

Statia placed 5th in the Bocce Ball Tournament during the Special Olympics Kingdom Games

Photo - Skyview

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire has been crowned champion in Bocce Ball (bolas), long jump, and ball throwing put at the Special Olympics Kingdom Games held last weekend.

Aruba claimed the first prize in various events, securing victories in baseball 5, beach volleyball, soccer, frame running, 25-meter breaststroke for women, and 25-meter freestyle swimming for women. Sint Maarten took the top spot in the 25-meter breaststroke for men and 25-meter freestyle swimming for men. Statia placed 5th place in the Bocce Ball Tournament during the Special Olympics Kingdom Games.

Approximately 120 athletes from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Sint Maarten participated in the games. The intention is to hold the Special Olympics Kingdom Games again in two years. It is not yet known which island will host the event.

