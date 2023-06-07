7 juni 2023 00:34 am

Statia Police Arrests Two Suspects Following Sunday’s Armed Robbery

Two 26 year old males are in custody, while the investigation continues

ORANJESTAD- Officers of KPCN, with support from the arrest team of the Police Force St. Maarten, on Tuesday morning around 9 AM have made a first arrest in the case of the armed robbery which took place on Heyligerweg on Sunday night.

The 26-year-old man with initials R.R.S.S. was arrested at a residence on Arthur K. Valk Road. Later in the morning, around 10:30 AM, a second suspect turned himself in voluntarily at the police station in Oranjestad.

It concerns another 26-year-old man with initials L.A.L. He was subsenquently also arrested. According to information from KPCN, the investigation is ongoing.

The island has recently seen a surge in armed robberies, which is not at all customary on St. Eustatius and has many residents worried.

