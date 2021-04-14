Statia Residents Send Water Shipment to St. Vincent













225 Shares

The CARE Foundation on St. Kitts handing over the water purchased with money collected on Statia to NEMA, for shipment to St. Vincent.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- A quick action by Statian residents has led to the shipment of 7 pallets of bottled water from St. Kitts to St. Vincent. The shipment, on the vessel Tropical Unity, is planned to arrive in St. Vincent on Wednesday evening.

The action of the Statian residents was executed in cooperation with the CARE foundation and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on St. Kitts and Nevis.







According to Charles Woodley, who helped to coordinate the action, the shipment is only the first. Work is being done on the island to send an even bigger shipment of water, but also of other things needed on St. Vincent. Within 24 hours the residents on Statia were able to collect 5,800 dollars for the cause.

“I am grateful for all the support that people on the island were willing to give, in light of the terrible disaster which has hit our neighbors on St. Vincent”, said Woodley, who added that the CARE Foundation and NEMA on St. Kitts were instrumental to get the shipment out as soon as possible. “Raising the money is one thing, but to actually get the water on St. Vincent is somewhat of a logistical challenge”.