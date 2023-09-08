Statia Seventh Day Adventist Primary School wins 5000 euro prize

ORANJESTAD – The Seventh Day Adventist Primary School has won a €5,000 prize to give their playground a much-needed facelift.

The achievement comes courtesy of Jantje Beton, a Dutch organization funded in part by the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport.

Jantje Beton was founded in 1968. Right from the start, Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix not only supported the organization but also sculpted its mascot: a small boy with a raised fist, representing Jantje Beton’s commitment to advocating for children and play.

Jantje Beton also supports the renovation of the Statia’s only official children’s playground in Golden Rock and plans to sponsor more playground improvements.