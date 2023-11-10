Statia will see New Regulations against Domestic Violence and Child abuse

ORANJESTAD- New regulations will come into effect on 1 January 2024 to combat domestic violence and child abuse. The Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Protection Code will assist professionals in recognizing domestic violence and child abuse.

The Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sports has contracted Regioplan, a Dutch organisation, to assist Statia, along with Saba and Bonaire, in implementing the protection code. Two officers from Regioplan

Implementation

Regioplan’s implementation support team met on Thursday morning with organisations on the island, which work with children, adults, and the elderly. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the implications of the code for these organisations and what needs to be done to successfully implement it.

The session was led by Ereina Hunt-Gorden, domestic violence and child abuse family support coordinator.