Statia will see New Regulations against Domestic Violence and Child abuse

Romy van den Dungen (left) and Hanna Harthoorn during a presentation on Thursday morning. Photo: GIS

ORANJESTAD- New regulations will come into effect on 1 January  2024 to combat domestic violence and child abuse. The Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Protection Code will assist professionals in recognizing domestic violence and child abuse. 

The Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sports has contracted Regioplan, a Dutch organisation, to assist Statia, along with Saba and Bonaire, in implementing the protection code. Two officers from Regioplan 

Regioplan’s implementation support team met on Thursday morning with organisations on the island, which work with children, adults, and the elderly. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss  the implications of the code for these organisations and what needs to be done to successfully implement it. 

The session was led by  Ereina Hunt-Gorden, domestic violence and child abuse family support coordinator.

