Statian student conducts Survey for Master study

ORANJESTAD- Statian student Kenyatta Daniel is currently studying for a Masters Degree in Data Science with the University of London.

For an assignment, Daniel designed this survey to collect data from businesses and organizations operating in the islands of Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba. The goal is to understand the financing needs and readiness of businesses and organizations operating in the BES Islands “post COVID19” .

While Daniel would like to see many businesses participating in the survey, he is also stressing the fact that the survey is optional and voluntary. Also he assures potential respondents that the identity and that of the organizations will remain anonymous. Once the assignment is completed, all data will be destroyed.

Five minutes

“This survey takes around five minutes to complete. Please take your time to read the questions carefully, and answer as truthfully as possible. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at kd129@student.london.ac.uk”, writes Daniel. The student thanks everyone for their willingness to cooperate with her Survey.

