Statian Students leave on Educational Trip to St. Thomas

ORANJESTAD- A group of Statian students have left the island on Monday morning en route to a weeklong educational and social visit to St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. The objective of the trip is to help the students prepare for life abroad when they leave Statia to further their studies.



While in St. Thomas they will visit the University of the Virgin Islands where they will be exposed to some of the classes and engage both professors and university students. They will also visit historical and cultural sites and learn about the island’s culture.



Skills

The trip is also aimed at helping the pupils improve their budgeting, time management, and social skills, as well as their assertiveness and independence. The mission is led by youth worker at the directorate of social support Curdi Lewis