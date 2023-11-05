Statian youth Suverei Tearr returns from educational trip to Brussels

ORANJESTAD – Suverei Tearr, a young Statian, has recently returned from a week-long educational journey to Brussels, where she delved into the workings of the European Union (EU).

During her visit, Tearr gained valuable insights into EU institutions, its member states, and overseas countries and territories (OCTs).

Tearr represented Statia at the OCT Youth Network forum, a gathering that brought together 25 young individuals from the 13 overseas countries and territories. The participants engaged in team-building exercises and received in-depth knowledge about the EU and its various programs designed for young people.

Now that she’s back home, Suverei aims to share the knowledge and experiences from her trip with the local community, inspiring young Statians to consider participation in next year’s program.