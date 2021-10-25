Statia’s Leontine Durby and Marion Schroen featured in Canadian Mélange Magazine













St. Eustatius is mentioned on the Cover Page of Melange’s October Issue. Photos: Mélange Travel & Lifestyle Magazine

ORANJESTAD– The Tourism Office in St. Eustatius is happy about the fact that the island has been showcased once more in the Canada-based Mélange Travel & Lifestyle magazine. In their October 2021 issue, “Hiking on Sint Eustatius” is prominently highlighted on the magazine’s cover.

Statia’s exceptional hiking experiences are vividly laid out in the book ‘Hiking on St. Eustatius’, authored by Marion Schroen. With a penchant for showcasing unique vacation spots, Mélange was thrilled to share with their readers the Statia journeys Marion so enticingly outlined. This book is a must-have resource for every hiker who is thinking of visiting Statia, and as Marion said, “You don’t need to be an ardent hiker. You can be a “lazy-boy” adventurer. Whether you are on Statia for work or on vacation, a beginner or expert, are limited to an hour or two or have entire days to explore, I hope you will seize the opportunity to experience the beauty and diversity of the island.”

Eco-travellers

With its green destination designation, Statia eagerly await eco-travellers seeking experiences on destinations that care about the environment. With this book as the perfect hiker companion, and its recent feature in Mélange Travel & Lifestyle magazine and other publications, Statia Tourism is optimistic about what lies ahead for visitor arrivals on the island in 2022.