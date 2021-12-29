- 74Shares
ORANJESTAD- STENAPA’s Marine Park Manager, Jessica Berkel on Wednesday morning has succumbed to the effects of lung cancer, with which she was diagnosed some time ago.
Berkel was very open about her condition. She posted various videos on her Facebook Page to tell others about her experience. Berkel has been Statia’s Marine Park Manager for a long period of time. She was also well known by colleagues of the other Park organizations on the island of the former Netherlands Antilles.
Berkel was known for her strong opinions and bluntness in public discussions, for instance about the constitutional status of the island and about Covid-19 vaccination. Above all she will be remembered by her strong dedication to Nature preservation and her beloved Marine Park.
The BES-reporter expresses their heartfelt condolences to family and friends of Jessica Berkel and to the whole community of St. Eustatius on a whole.
Also read:
- Statia’s Marine Park Manager Jessica Berkel passes away
- Vacancy Waitress / Waiter or Bartender Bonaire
- Vacature Commissaris Telbo Bonaire
- 32 new active cases of covid-19 today on Bonaire
- Port St. Maarten preparing for fire work display on New Year’s Eve
- Seventeen active Covid-cases on Saba
- Residents in Lagoen Hill still worried after dog attack and Police Intervention
- Ubuntu protests Increase in Chamber of Commerce contributions St. Eustatius & Saba
- Animal shelter Bonaire develops Donature tag with NOBO
- Travelling to Bonaire soon?
- Planning and progress on the construction of the sewerage network in Belnem
- Number of Covid infections in Saba rises to 10
- Bonaire sees First fireworks show of the season
- Much higher Chamber of Commerce Fees will also hit entrepreneurs on St. Eustatius and Saba
- New tourist tax Bonaire still in design phase