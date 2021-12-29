Statia’s Marine Park Manager Jessica Berkel passes away













Berkel, seen her second from the left, among many ot her things was passionate about turtles nesting on the island. Photo: Stenapa.

ORANJESTAD- STENAPA’s Marine Park Manager, Jessica Berkel on Wednesday morning has succumbed to the effects of lung cancer, with which she was diagnosed some time ago.

Berkel was very open about her condition. She posted various videos on her Facebook Page to tell others about her experience. Berkel has been Statia’s Marine Park Manager for a long period of time. She was also well known by colleagues of the other Park organizations on the island of the former Netherlands Antilles.

Berkel was known for her strong opinions and bluntness in public discussions, for instance about the constitutional status of the island and about Covid-19 vaccination. Above all she will be remembered by her strong dedication to Nature preservation and her beloved Marine Park.

The BES-reporter expresses their heartfelt condolences to family and friends of Jessica Berkel and to the whole community of St. Eustatius on a whole.