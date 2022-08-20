20 augustus 2022 07:43 am

Statia’s small businesses need a break from STUCO Tariffs

Letter to the editor: 

In a press released video, issued by STUCO’s social media account. It was stated that “The ACM, the regulator, is appointed by the Wet elektriciteit en drinkwater BES  law to oversee and (determine) the tariffs applied for electricity and drinking water on the BES islands. However In reading the ACM website it states that these rates are ‘maximum’ rates that electricity and water distributions are allows to charge their customers (consumers, businesses and local authorities.

Why then does STUCO continue to charge the maximum tariff as suggested by ACM? The business sector on Statia aches as with the coming of inflation and shrinkflation our utility company eats into the little profits that small businesses make.

Name and address known at BES-Reporter

