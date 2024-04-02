St. Eustatius Statia’s team placed second in Netball Tournament Redactie 2024-04-02 - 0 minuten leestijd

The participants and their Coach after arriving back at the FDR airport on Monday. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAS- Statia’s Under-17 Netball team on Monday returned with a second prize from the Netball Tournament held on St. Maarten this Easter Weekend.

The team was accompanied by coach, Andrenne Roulston. Other participants to the tournament included Saba, St. Maarten and Anguilla.