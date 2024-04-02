St. Eustatius
Statia’s team placed second in Netball Tournament
2024-04-02 - 0 minuten leestijd
The participants and their Coach after arriving back at the FDR airport on Monday. Photo: Statia Government
ORANJESTAS- Statia’s Under-17 Netball team on Monday returned with a second prize from the Netball Tournament held on St. Maarten this Easter Weekend.
The team was accompanied by coach, Andrenne Roulston. Other participants to the tournament included Saba, St. Maarten and Anguilla.
