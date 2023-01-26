STCB conducts research on temperature in sea turtle nests on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – In May 2021, Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) began an important research to investigate the effects of temperature differences in sea turtle nests on hatchlings.

Thanks to support from the Inter-American Convention for the Protection and Conservation of Sea Turtles and funding from WWF-NL, the organization has started deploying temperature recording devices on the nest beaches of Bonaire.

The temperature during the breeding period determines whether the sea turtles are male or female, so this research is crucial to learn more about these animals. Currently, the organization is retrieving the recording devices with the help of staff and volunteers. All devices from Playa Chikitu and the south have been collected. After reading and analyzing the data, a report will be made on the research.

