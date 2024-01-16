Steps made in creation of more affordable housing on BES-islands

KRALENDIJK – Progress has been made in the past year to realize more affordable housing and reduce living costs on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

This is highlighted in the first Progress Report of the Housing and Spatial Planning Policy Agenda for the Caribbean Netherlands, sent by State Secretary Alexandra Van Huffelen to the Dutch House of Representatives.

The goal of these efforts is to improve the standard of living and combat poverty by promoting affordable housing. On Bonaire, a housing deal has been signed for 2,125 affordable homes, rental costs have been reduced, and €990,000 is available for solar panels on social rental homes. On St. Eustatius, a Letter of Intent has been signed for 50 social rental homes, the renovation of 100 homes, and landlord subsidies.

Saba

Lastly, on Saba, plans include the construction of 50 affordable homes and €1.2 million for the accelerated construction of 18 social rental homes with solar panels.