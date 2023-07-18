Steve Sloop (WINAIR): ‘Windward Islands and wider Caribbean region now more accessible from Bonaire’

KRALENDIJK – Thanks to the recently reintroduced WINAIR flights, St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius are now more accessible again. However, the flights also provide connections to other destinations in the Caribbean region.

This was stated by WINAIR’s station manager in Curaçao, Steve Sloop, during the introduction of the flights with their own ATR aircraft to the audience. “It is now possible to travel to one of the Windward Islands within 1 day, or vice versa from the Windward Islands back to Bonaire.”

Sloop pointed out that through St. Maarten, other islands where WINAIR operates are now reachable. These include islands such as St. Barths, Dominica, and Anguilla. Passengers would need to transfer at the airport in St. Maarten.

Risk

The WINAIR flights eliminate the risk that travelers previously faced when flying with two different airlines. Those who flew from Bonaire to Curaçao with Divi Divi or EZ Air, to continue with WINAIR or JetAir, did not have a guaranteed connection.

Now that WINAIR is flying to Bonaire again, there is at least a guaranteed connection two days a week. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, WINAIR also had flights to and from Bonaire, but like many others, they were discontinued during the global crisis.