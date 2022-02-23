Still many concerns about plans for development Plantage Bolivia













KRALENDIJK- While the owners of the former Bolivia Plantation yesterday have shared more details about their plans for the area, this has done little to take away fears at the other side of the table: Those who would prefer to see no development at all.

“The task of developing a sustainable future for Bolivia fits in seamlessly with the themes that we deal with as professionals. For this project, too, we want to use our knowledge and attention to contribute to the future of Bonairean society”, says Wouter Vos, landscape architect and director of the design agency KuiperCompagnons.

According to the designers, opportunities are being seen to restore the valuable landscape area, but also to contribute at the same time with affordable housing. This would create a better balance in the local housing market. Opportunities are also being seen to integrate agriculture and horticulture in the plan. “This will create new jobs and the plan will prevent further erosion and sediment leaching on the reefs and corals,” Vos said.

Another bureau, Metaphor Spatial Development, is responsible for coordinating the development of the future Bolivia Estate. An agency that, according to Bonaire Proportions, is specialized in process management and area development in the Netherlands.

Development zone

“Due to the rapid growth of the population on the island, the quality of the living environment is under great pressure. With this opportunity to develop Bolivia as a landscape park, the built-up area of ​​Kralendijk can be prevented from continuing to expand indefinitely. In and around Playa, the The consequences can already be felt on a daily basis, for example in traffic. If you want to structurally relieve Kralendijk and give Rincon a future perspective, a third development zone is needed. Weighing all options, Bolivia is the sustainable solution for a future-proof Bonaire, “says Metaphor director Erik Berkelmans.

Criticism

Although there is no shortage of nice words and superlatives, there is also criticism of the plan. Wilma Nijland of the Save Plantation Bolivia group points out a number of concerns. “Once again there seems to be a changed vision. If we have counted well, this is the sixth change in the plans in two years’ time. Nijland fears there will be many more versions.

And: “Again there is a lot of vagueness in today’s press release. For example, there is talk about a ‘considerable part of the area’ and of ‘affordable housing’. What is a considerable part, and what is affordable?”. According to Nijland there are few details.