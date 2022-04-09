STINAPA confiscates illegal Harpoon

KRALENDIJK – This month, marine park rangers confiscated an illegal spear from a visitor. Spearfishing has been banned in the Bonaire National Marine Park since 1971.
To protect the fishing communities for future generations, extra measures have been introduced when it comes to where, what and how you can fish on Bonaire.
Spearfishing can cause physical damage to coral reefs and has a major impact on fish populations. This is especially true for the big bass, snappers and other protected species, as hunters will usually try to catch the biggest fish. This quickly reduces the average size of the fish in that population.
Since many of these fish are slow growing and reproducing, it only takes a few people to make a big impact.
