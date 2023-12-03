STINAPA  Junior Rangers Complete PADI  Emergency Oxygen Providers Training

KRALENDIJK- On Saturday STINAPA Bonaire Junior Rangers Ailyn Balladares, Andrea Francisca, Kayla Approo and Christiaan Smeets completed their training at VIP Diving and are now certified PADI Emergency Oxygen Providers.

The Junior Rangers learned about using oxygen for diving emergencies, how to assemble and disassemble the emergency O2 equipment and when to use demand inhalator masks, non-rebreather masks and pocket masks with supplemental O2.

The Junior Rangers are grateful to divemaster Carlsten Janga for assisting with the training provided.

Junior Rangers is an intensive year round program exploring nature in an outdoor setting. The mission of the Junior Ranger Program is to develop in the young people of Bonaire an appreciation for nature and the environment.