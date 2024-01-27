STINAPA opens dive sites between BOPEC and Washington Slagbaai Park

KRALENDIJK – Nature organization STINAPA has given approval to resume diving between BOPEC and Washington Slagbaai Park. The dive sites were closed for almost a year due to the spreading coral disease SCTLD.

In an email to stakeholders, STINAPA announced that the dive sites will reopen as of January 27. This means divers can once again enter the water between BOPEC and Washington Slagbaai Park. However, the park itself remains closed to divers.

Antibiotics

STINAPA is working on applying antibiotics in an effort to combat the coral disease SCTLD. This disease led to the closure of dive sites north of BOPEC a year ago. It soon became evident that this measure had little effect, as all dive sites north of BOPEC were affected by the coral disease.