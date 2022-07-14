STINAPA with education program for FORSA students Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- The STINAPA education department initiated a new program to educate a group of students at FORSA. FORSA is an institute that takes in children or teens with behavioural or social issues.

The organization offer group guidance, a rebound facility, and a cultural mediator. STINAPA joined forces with FORSA to offer an education program where they receive indoor and outdoor classes teaching them about Bonaire’s nature.

Some of the activities include fish ID while snorkeling, exploring caves, visiting trails, and much more. According to STINAPA, the kids have been learning and enjoying the program.