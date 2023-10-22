STO Proud of Advancement in Technical Education Saba

Recently a delegation of Strong Technisch Onderwijs (STO) from the Netherlands paid a visit to the STO-region Caribbean Netherlands, and looked back at both achievements and challenges on the three BES-islands.

The organization is positive about the developments on all three islands, but also specifically proud of success of the Godfret-Bontebal Technical Center. At Godfred-Bontenbal Technical Center, significant investments have been made in the facility, machinery, and equipment. Students now have access to a CNC milling machine, a laser cutter, a new wide belt sander, and a paint spray simulator from Simspray.

“Thanks to STO funding, we’ve been able to expedite our plans for the existing technical departments. On Saba, we’re working on the construction of the school, and instead of waiting for its completion, we’re already investing in technology. The technical department is growing and evolving. It’s a source of pride”, says Anton Hermans, Director of the Saba Comprehensive School.

“Teachers are equally enthusiastic and note that these developments have sparked more student interest in technology.”