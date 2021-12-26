- 12Shares
KRALENDIJK- The Tourism sector of Bonaire is showing signs of a strong recovery after the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic which hit the island in 2020 and parts of 2021. According to a survey executed by the Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), most companies are showing a solid recovery.
Of the participating members, no less than 73% of members say their business has recovered in terms of revenue. Compared to the year 2019, more than two-thirds of the members (69%) currently have even better revenue than was the case pre-Pandemic.
Although members stated in a survey at the beginning of this year that they had an average revenue loss of 61% in 2020, they are now more optimistic. This high season, almost two-thirds of members (65%) expect to have better revenue than 2019. However, the revenue of 8% of members has not yet recovered from 2020.
Cautious
Veroesjka de Windt, CEO of BONHATA, says: “With these results, we can cautiously say that most of our members are recovering after 2020. The corona pandemic has hit Bonaire’s economy hard, as tourism is such an important sector on the island and traveling has been discouraged. Although the corona pandemic is not over yet, we see that the number of flights and visitors has increased again. Now that new measures for visitors from the Netherlands and the US have been announced on Bonaire recently, we have to wait and see if the high season will be what we expected to be.”
Also read:
- Much higher Chamber of Commerce Fees will also hit entrepreneurs on St. Eustatius and Saba
- New tourist tax Bonaire still in design phase
- Strong recovery for tourism sector Bonaire
- Annual contribution of the Chamber of Commerce to rise sharply on Bonaire
- Bonaire welcomes Enchanted Princess
- Mandatory PCR test on the fifth day after arrival free for residents of Bonaire
- Vacancy Waitress / Waiter or Bartender Bonaire
- Message Re-opening St. Eustatius by Goverment Commisioner Alida Francis
- Holiday wishes Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland
- Orco Bank donates Christmas Dinner to Fundashon Rosa di Sharon
- Statia’s Island Council again very critical of alleged lack of communication and information
- Saba suddenly no longer Covid-free with 6 active cases
- Fireworks permitted for year-end celebrations on Bonaire
- Team ABC Online Media wishes you Happy Holidays
- New proposed mooring policy