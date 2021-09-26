Strong recovery of Traffic at Flamingo Airport Bonaire













Kralendijk- Bonaire’s airport is seeing a significant recovery when it comes to passengers arriving at and departing from the airport. This became clear from a presentation by the airport’s Chief Commercial Officer, Onno de Jong.

De Jong presented his statistics as part of an update on the recovery of tourism, which was held for the local press at Plaza Resort Bonaire.

Bonaire so far welcomed a total of 191,163 visitors arriving by air between January 2021 and August 2021, with a total of 5,248 flights landing at Bonaire International Airport. Most visitors came from Amsterdam (114,681 passengers), Curaçao (40,990 passengers), Atlanta (6,614 passengers), Miami (5,814 passengers) and Aruba (4,129 passengers).

Peaks

According to De Jong, the recovery is going with the necessary ups and downs, depending on the Covid-measures in place. The airport was still very much affected by this, especially in the first half of 2021. The recovery is however accelerating quite fast. Especially when it comes to international passengers, the number of passengers is approaching pre-Corona levels.

Curacao

Although the flights from Curaçao do not carry the most weight in terms of passenger numbers, Curaçao is the undisputed leader in the number of flights. Until last week, a total of 1922 flights landed from Curaçao, followed by 332 from Amsterdam. The high number of flights from Curaçao is mainly due to the flights of Divi Divi and EZ Air, which fly high frequency with relatively small aircraft.