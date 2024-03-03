3 maart 2024 12:01 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news Sint Maarten

Students from St. Eustatius & Saba Start Bachelor of Education Program at University St. Maarten

483

The students and support team at USM. Photo: USM

PHILIPSBURG- The USM Management Team recently welcomed students/delegations from Saba and Statia who are pursuing the Bachelor of Education program offered by UVI@USM.

From Wednesday, February 28th, to Friday, March 1st, the students had the opportunity to visit our campus in St. Maarten. 

It turned out to be an experience filled with learning, networking, and forging lifelong connections with remarks delivered by USM Manager of Finance and Operations, Mr. Judd, Acting President, Mr. Smith, Division Heads of the Education Programs Mrs. Sam Arrindell and Mrs. Shipley Hodge, and Dean of Academics, Dr. Rigobert.

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Rocargo

Top vacancies

More vacancies

Rocargo

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius