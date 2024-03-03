Students from St. Eustatius & Saba Start Bachelor of Education Program at University St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG- The USM Management Team recently welcomed students/delegations from Saba and Statia who are pursuing the Bachelor of Education program offered by UVI@USM.

From Wednesday, February 28th, to Friday, March 1st, the students had the opportunity to visit our campus in St. Maarten.

It turned out to be an experience filled with learning, networking, and forging lifelong connections with remarks delivered by USM Manager of Finance and Operations, Mr. Judd, Acting President, Mr. Smith, Division Heads of the Education Programs Mrs. Sam Arrindell and Mrs. Shipley Hodge, and Dean of Academics, Dr. Rigobert.