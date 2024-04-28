Education Students of Liseo Boneriano work hard on extra Math Exam Training Redactie 28-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Through a public holiday and the weekend, the Liseo students labor over the practice exercises. Photo: Barbara de Sol

KRALENDIJK- In total, four groups of students from HAVO 5 and VWO 6 spent King’s Day this year in a less enjoyable way. The students are attending a three-day exam training.

Each training day lasts from eight o’clock in the morning until half past four in the afternoon and is conducted by a group of highly experienced maths teachers. The exam material is reviewed together.

According to Liseo director Barbara Sol, the students were very tired at the end of the first day, but they had learned a lot.

Orange ice creams

To make missing King’s Day a little less bitter for the students, a meal was provided, and fruit and orange ice creams were also available.