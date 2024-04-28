Education
Students of Liseo Boneriano work hard on extra Math Exam Training
28-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- In total, four groups of students from HAVO 5 and VWO 6 spent King’s Day this year in a less enjoyable way. The students are attending a three-day exam training.
Each training day lasts from eight o’clock in the morning until half past four in the afternoon and is conducted by a group of highly experienced maths teachers. The exam material is reviewed together.
According to Liseo director Barbara Sol, the students were very tired at the end of the first day, but they had learned a lot.
Orange ice creams
To make missing King’s Day a little less bitter for the students, a meal was provided, and fruit and orange ice creams were also available.
