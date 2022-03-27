Students to Curaçao to participate in sports events

Commissioner Kroon was at the airport to see the youngsters off

KRALENDIJK- On Friday, a group of secondary school students and a number of supervisors left for Curaçao to participate in two sports events.

Part of the group participates in a futsal match; the other group in a softball game. The Student Sport Federation Dutch Caribbean (SSFDC) invites pupils and students aged 17 to 28 for various sports elements.

Sports Affairs Deputy James Kroon waved goodbye to the group at Flamingo Airport.