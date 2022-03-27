KRALENDIJK- On Friday, a group of secondary school students and a number of supervisors left for Curaçao to participate in two sports events.
Part of the group participates in a futsal match; the other group in a softball game. The Student Sport Federation Dutch Caribbean (SSFDC) invites pupils and students aged 17 to 28 for various sports elements.
Sports Affairs Deputy James Kroon waved goodbye to the group at Flamingo Airport.
Also read:
- Home on Bonaire reduced to ashes after fierce blaze
- Students to Curaçao to participate in sports events
- Vacancy Front Office Manager Bonaire
- Upgrade Government Administration Building
- Covid-19 affects school and daycare
- Sr. Projectmanager Nature Environment Policy Plan | Program Project Management Office Statia
- Vacature Projectleider loslopend vee | Program Project Management Office Statia
- Vacancy Care Coordinator Saba
- Invitation to tender for Scout’s Place, Saba |Advertisement
- Tender forms first phase in Airport Boulevard Construction project St. Eustatius
- Relatively large group on Bonaire suffers from long COVID-19 complaints
- Explorer of the Seas returns to port to drop off sick Crew Member
- Smoke detectors save lives
- Parliament worried about destination 30 million euro
- Pension Association CaPas organizes various courses again on islands