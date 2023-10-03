Study into the health of children aged 0 to 12 on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Bonaire, research will be conducted on the health of children aged 0 to 12 from October 2nd to October 20th.

The Public Health Department, the Youth on Healthy Weight (JOGG) working group, and the Mulier Institute for research are responsible for the study. The goal is to use the research results in the future for programs related to public health and Indebon for the health and well-being of children.

The study includes questions about the child’s living environment, health, and all the resources available for the child. Parents can complete a questionnaire for each child, either online or using a paper questionnaire. In a letter provided to parents through the school or childcare, there is a QR code and a link for the online questionnaire.

Parents who have difficulty completing the questionnaire online can use a paper questionnaire. They can pick up the paper questionnaire at school, childcare, Sentro Akseso, and Best4Kids. The completed questionnaire can be submitted later at school, childcare, Sentro Akseso, or Best4Kids.

Questions

Do you want to know more about the research or the questions being asked? Or do you need assistance with filling out the (online) questionnaire? Feel free to call/text Sharifa Sedney at +599 770-7909 from the Public Health Department. You can also send an email to sharifa.sedney@bonairegov.com.