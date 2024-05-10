St. Eustatius Study Should Provide Insights in Needs for Elderly on St. Eustatius Redactie 10-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Members of the Committee together with others involved with ongoing study. Photo: GIS

ORANJESTAD – The committee on elderly care is exploring ways to improve elderly care in St. Eustatius.

The committee, along with two Dutch organisations that focus on elderly care, has undertaken a study to gain a better understanding of the needs of the island’s elderly and pave the way for better care.

The research included, among others, meetings with locals and focus groups. The insights gathered will help to draft future policies and programmes which benefit the elderly population on the island.