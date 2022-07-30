Study started into the presence of caves under the Flamingo Airport Bonaire terrains

KRALENDIJK- This week the preliminary technical study was started by Geotron Caribbean into the presence of caves/caves under the airport grounds along the Kaya International.

In preparation for the plan elaboration of the Masterplan Flamingo Airport Phase 1. With the aid of the ERT (electrical resisivity tomography) technique, electrical resistances are measured in the subsoil that can be traced to places where caves may be present.

Weight

This is important in order to know the strength of the subsoil to be able to bear both the weights of the foundation and aircraft and which additional measures may be required to design a sufficiently strong construction.