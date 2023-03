Do you want to study in the Netherlands the upcoming school year 2023-2024? Then financial and/or practical guidance is very important!

Register before the 31st of March, 2023, to apply for a Start-up Allowance, including guidance from RCN Study Financing.

If you have any questions or if you would like more information, send an email to studiefinanciering@rijksdienstcn.com or call us at +599 715 8704.