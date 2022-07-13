Styrofoam meal boxes banned on Bonaire from 1 August

KRALENDIJK- To further protect the nature of the island, Styrofoam meal boxes will soon be completely banned on Bonaire. The ban will come into effect on August 1, 2022. This ban applies to anyone on Bonaire who sells or gives away polystyrene foam meal packaging for single use.

The ban only applies to meal packaging made from polystyrene (Styro) foam, which is mainly used on the island for takeaway meals. The ban does not apply to meal packaging made of materials like cups made of traditional plastic or bioplastic.

The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) encourages everyone to use reusable items whenever possible. “As residents and visitors to the island, we all have our own responsibility to keep our living environment and nature clean and healthy. For example, bring your own items such as cutlery or your own drinking cup or thermos. For example, catering and resorts can consider omitting disposable straws unless requested by a guest”, according to a press release by Bonaire Government.

Supervision

In preparation for the new ban, the Supervision & Enforcement Department visited various supermarkets, catering establishments and food trucks. The inspectors see that many of these companies already comply with the ban on plastic carrier bags, cutlery, stirrers and the straws. It is very positive that the ban is being properly observed.