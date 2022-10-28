Submitting Verzamelloonstaat (VZLS) via MijnCN

Verzamelloonstaat/Collective Wage Statement (VZLS) via MijnCN as of the 7th of November.
All companies must submit the collective wage statement online via MijnCN from the beginning of January to 31 January at the latest!
Some advantages:
- No separate login details necessary for submitting the collective wage statement/verzamelloonstaat.
- All collective wage statements/verzamelloonstaat remain available on MijnCN.
- You can authorize a third party without providing your own login details.
- All digital services of the belastingdienst in 1 portal. For more information, visit www.mijncn.nl