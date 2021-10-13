Succesful TraDay Event in Hilversum

- 16Shares
KRALENDIJK- On Monday, the TravDay event was organized; the first face to face travel event after a long interruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The atmosphere of the event could not have been better as all the tourism partners were excited to meet again. A friendly and warm atmosphere, in which Bonaire fitted well.
The TravDay event is an international travel event organized by Travel Media, where representatives from tourist agencies, travel agencies, tour operators, accommodations, airlines, landlords, insurance companies, airports and ICT are ready to provide you with the latest news about their products and services.
With the success of the event and the more than 650 travel professionals present at the Gooiland Hotel, Hilversum, Bonaire has certainly stood out and has attracted many travel professionals, who are curious about more details about our beautiful island. Our colorful stand was manned by Sander Langeveld, TCB liaison in the Netherlands.
TCB says they are thanful for the team of Travel Media for organizing this successful event, and giving Bonaire the opportunity to present the island to Dutch travel professionals. We hope for a good cooperation with the travel professionals and a bright future for tourism on the island.
