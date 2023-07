KRALENDIJK- Last weekend, another successful bario festival took place in the neighborhood of Nikiboko.

Various people attended the activities at Parke Lalan Clarinda, where there was plenty to enjoy in terms of music, singing, dancing, and food sales.

Through the bario festival, the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) aims to promote a spread of activities and related economic activity not only in the city center but also in the surrounding neighborhoods.