Successful first year for DCNA Bird Biodiversity Monitoring Project
The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) last year initiated the “Monitoring for Bird Biodiversity Conservation in the Dutch Caribbean” project, supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature, and Food Quality (LNV), aiming to monitor and safeguard land bird populations across Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten.
After a successful first year, preparations for spring data collection are underway. The comprehensive project not only involves data collection but also facilitates analysis and knowledge sharing to understand bird population trends and their impact on local ecosystems. Last year’s surveys revealed interesting findings, such as differences in species distribution among islands and substrates.
Insights
The project, set to run until 2028, will provide crucial insights into the health of local ecosystems and inform conservation strategies. With continued efforts and funding support, policymakers will have the tools to effectively conserve Dutch Caribbean bird populations for future generations.
