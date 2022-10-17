17 oktober 2022 06:43 am

Successful fishing tournament at Playa Frans

The winner caught over 32 kilo of fish:

KRALENDIJK- Over the weekend the first fishing tournament of Playa Frans, the Torneo di Piska Playa Frans, took place.

Organizers Lee Anthony and Hubert Figaroa look back on a successful event that attracted many people. Participants had to get up early, because the tournament started at 4 o’clock in the morning and lasted until 12 o’clock noon.

The winner who caught the most fish was Patrick Mercera, with a total of 32.9 kilos of fish on the hook. In second place was Rogelio Dortalina with 16.7 kilos and in third place Ricky Josnsen with 15 kilos.

