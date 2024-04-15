Successful Open Day again at LVV
KRALENDIJK – The Open Day of the Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries Department attracted a considerable crowd again on Sunday.
There was plenty to see, and various stalls offered food and drinks. In addition, fruit trees and vegetables, which are counted at LVV, attracted considerable attention. Many people were present at LVV on Sunday, April 14th.
The program included various demonstrations, such as assembling a herb package, tying headscarves, and caring for goats.
LVV director Maurice Adriaens was present himself to chat with the attendees. He also explained in various places what the department is working on and what still needs to be done.
Music
Among others, the popular musical group Foyan Boys provided the musical entertainment.
